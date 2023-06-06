Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

