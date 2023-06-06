Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 393 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $417.49. 862,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,027. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

