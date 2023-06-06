Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,088. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.79 and a 200-day moving average of $343.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

