Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $84,442,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

