TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.57 billion and $237.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002993 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,163,941,611 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

