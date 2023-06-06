Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Triton International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Further Reading

