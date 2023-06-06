TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758,609 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $99,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,286,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransUnion by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 308,682 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 328,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,001. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock worth $3,353,037. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.