Transcontinental (TCLAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

