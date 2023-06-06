Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 312,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 443,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Barclays PLC increased its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.