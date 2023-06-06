Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 49,208 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 515% compared to the typical volume of 8,002 put options.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE DM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 4,114,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,616,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,951 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Desktop Metal

Several analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

