Traders Buy High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 62,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical volume of 26,520 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,404,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,755,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.25 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

