Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX:TRE) Insider Buys A$17,648.72 in Stock

Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX:TRE – Get Rating) insider Mark Strizek bought 92,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,648.72 ($11,687.89).

Mark Strizek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toubani Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Mark Strizek purchased 125,000 shares of Toubani Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$21,125.00 ($13,990.07).

Toubani Resources Price Performance

About Toubani Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Toubani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toubani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.