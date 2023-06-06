Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,958,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,929,607 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 over the last 90 days. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $52,242,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.