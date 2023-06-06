Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.69 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $11.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00006475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.72999099 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,351,964.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

