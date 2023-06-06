Toncoin Price Down 9.5% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.70 billion and $11.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00006418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00025526 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015577 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,002.40 or 1.00029676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.67205807 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $11,568,933.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

