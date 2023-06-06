Tobin Schilke Sells 2,701 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $102,912.15.

On Thursday, March 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,952.03.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $31.18. 2,902,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

