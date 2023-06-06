Thomas Michael Duncan Sells 3,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,527. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.