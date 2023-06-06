THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THGPF stock opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. THG has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

