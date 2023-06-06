Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 450,000 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of BrightView at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 715,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BrightView by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 181,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

BrightView Price Performance

BrightView stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.65 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.