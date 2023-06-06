Thematics Asset Management Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.39 on Tuesday, hitting $449.23. 694,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,409. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.99.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.