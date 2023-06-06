Thematics Asset Management Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,162 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

