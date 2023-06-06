Thematics Asset Management Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Chegg Price Performance

About Chegg

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 543,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

