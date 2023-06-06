Thematics Asset Management Invests $6.58 Million in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

