Thematics Asset Management Invests $5.87 Million in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.24% of SJW Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 847.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 715.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 96,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

SJW Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

