Thematics Asset Management Invests $4.38 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $532.22. 93,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,899. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

