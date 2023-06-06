Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 45,000 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,838,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,976,000 after buying an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 34,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.