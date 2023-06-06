Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 33,059 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.82. 261,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

