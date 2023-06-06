Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 17,647 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FDS traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.