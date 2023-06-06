Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 132,470 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.24% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2 %

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE CWT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

