The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,772,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,246. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.