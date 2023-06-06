The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. 5,535,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,173. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

