The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.