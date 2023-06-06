The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of TKR opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Timken will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Timken by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

