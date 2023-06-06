The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 377.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $257.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.50 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

