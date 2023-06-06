Tezos Trading 6% Lower This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Tezos has a total market cap of $827.79 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,700,712 coins and its circulating supply is 940,504,706 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

