Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Holdings Cut by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,679 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 3.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TCBI traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 205,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,056. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $397,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.