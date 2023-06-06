Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 5.3 %

PLPC traded up $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. The company has a market capitalization of $782.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.82. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

