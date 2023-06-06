Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 54,000 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

