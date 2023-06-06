Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

