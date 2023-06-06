Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 234,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

