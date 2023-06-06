Terra Classic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203.77 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $532.94 million and $203.77 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,884,072,285 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,644,774,940 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

