Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.09

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 109954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNYA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.