Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,116,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,511,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,406,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,643,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,197 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 269.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,368 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 99.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.