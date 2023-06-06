Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Teijin Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

