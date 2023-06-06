Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 6.25 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 353.75 ($4.40). 66,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,676. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,193.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.34.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

