TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 78,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 73,086 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TDCX Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth about $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

