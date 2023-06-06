Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.58

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 402865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 164,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

