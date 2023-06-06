T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

