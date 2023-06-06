Synapse (SYN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.85 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $132.85 million and $46.74 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

