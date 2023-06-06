Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

SMCI stock traded up $9.49 on Tuesday, reaching $233.15. 2,066,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $242.99.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

